Virgie L. Jones, 89, died June 16, 2017, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at New St. Phillip M.B. Church with Pastor Larry King officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 5-7 p.m.

Survivors include daughter Nita Shaffer; sons Millard and Elderin Jones, both of Georgia, and Connie Jones of Dublin, GA; sisters Ethel Sharkey of Chicago, IL, and Cora Palmer of Memphis, TN; and brother Luther Chestnut of Chicago, IL.