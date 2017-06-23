Johnnie “Charlie” B. Farris, 66, of Benoit died June 19, 2017 at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at New Stone M.B. Church in Benoit with Pastor Calvin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at Benoit Christian Community Center.

Survivors include wife Linda Mae Farris of Benoit; sons Curtis Cleveland of Colorado Springs, Billy Cleveland of Greenville, Dexter Nelson of Walls and Johnnie Cleveland of Memphis, TN; a daughter Carolyn Butler of Memphis, TN; brothers Wille M. and James Farris of Benoit, Curtis Farris of Minneapolis, MN, and Willie E. Farris of Greenville; sisters Arether Thomas and Pearlene Hall of Greenville, Teretha Gales of Leland, Julia Butler of Louisiana and Edna Caldwell of Chicago, IL; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.