Mary Lee Kelly, 73, of Greenwood died June 15, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Beulah Community Church in Beulah with Pastor R.L. Young officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Beulah.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at Great Southern Funeral Home, 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Beulah Community Church in Beulah and Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at Beulah Community Church in Beulah.

Great Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.