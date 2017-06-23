Darrell Lanell Dorsey, 44, of Cleveland died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Reuben Riddle Chapel with Rev. Larry Haywood officiating. Burial will be in Mound Bayou Memorial Gardens.

He was born January 28, 1973 in Mound Bayou and graduated from JFK High School in Mound Bayou. He was a cook at Airport Grocery in Cleveland and attended Strayer University for business and Job Corps in Memphis, TN.

He is survived by his mother Lenda Dorsey; a brother Jamille Dorsey; an aunt; a fiancé; and a host of other family and friends.