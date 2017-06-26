Mr. Larry Warren Harrison, 66, of Merigold passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017, at UMC in Jackson.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Braswell officiating. Interment will follow in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Mr. Larry was born in Shaw on October 24, 1950, to Calvin Gordon Harrison and Edna Lee Frazier Harrison. On February 14, 1971, he married Mary Ann Goodnight in Cleveland. He was a jack-of-all-trades working as a pipe welder offshore for numerous years, but also being skilled in various other areas of fixing things. Mr. Larry was a member and deacon at Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, drinking coffee with his friends no matter the time of day, being with his grandchildren; and he loved dirt track racing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin Gordon Harrison and Edna Lee Frazier Harrison; brother, Bill Harrison; and sister, Judy Fortunato.

Mr. Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Harrison of Merigold; sons, Bubba Harrison (Heather) of Cleveland and Scottie Harrison of Merigold; grandchildren, Taycole Harrison and Ashton Harrison, both of Cleveland; brother, Calvin Harrison of Cleveland; sisters, Gloria Thompson (James) of Pearl and Faye Lynch of Fort Worth, TX; and a host of numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Redden, B.B. Dye, Larry Powell, Kenny Carpenter, Jeff Lindsey, and David Carpenter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wyllie Hilburn, Chet Norton, Tommy Narron, J.R. Hawkins, Mickey Robinson, and Carl Tarver.

In memory of Mr. Larry, the family requests donations made to Calvary Baptist Church.

