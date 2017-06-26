Services for Oather Lee Ferguson Jr. were held Monday, June 26, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mr. Ferguson, 86, died Friday, June 23, 2017, at his home in Grenada.

He was born on October 11, 1930, in Glendora to the late Oather and Rosa Lewelling Ferguson Sr.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Joyce Smallwood and Linda Bright.

Oather retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 20 years, and he was a nurse for 18 years at Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. He was also a Mason and a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Grenada.

He was a patriot through and through, never missed flying his flag on holidays and was a veteran of the Korean and Viet-Nam wars. He deeply loved his wife and all of his family.

He is survived by wife of 64 years Ann DeWolfe Ferguson of Grenada; daughter, Deborah Bowen of Grenada; son, Oather Lee Ferguson III of Pensacola, FL; brothers, El Hugh Ferguson of Cleveland and Pete Ferguson of Poplarville; sisters, Dolly Sherron of Drew and Margaret Morgan of Jackson; sister-in- law, Elizabeth Gray of Drew; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, June 26, 2017, from noon-1 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. Sam Ridell will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be the Patriot Guard Riders of MS. Burial will follow at Drew Cemetery.

