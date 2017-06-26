Mrs. Edra Mae Holder Lohr, 87, of Cleveland passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Providence Nursing Home.

Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Massey Nowell Funeral Home in Louisville.

A Memorial service followed at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Massey Nowell Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Murphy officiating.

Mrs. Lohr was born on January 16, 1930, to Thomas Lindsey Holder and Neva White Holder in Mississippi. She was happily married to her beloved husband, Ferdinand “Freddy” Baptist Lohr for 50 years before his passing on June 2, 2013. Mrs. Lohr was the owner and operator of Edra’s Restaurant in Cleveland and in Tunica for over 30 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and reading poetry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand “Freddy” Baptist Lohr; parents, Thomas Lindsey Holder and Neva White Holder; brother, Wilbur Holder; sister, Wilma Camp; and son-in-law, Ned Rone.

Mrs. Lohr is survived by her daughters, Brenda VanLandingham (Bernard) of Louisville and Shelia Rone of Ethel; son, Howard M. Mitchell (Charlotte) of Philadelphia; brother, Charles Holder (Lea) of Garland, TX; grandchildren Barry VanLandingham (Stacie), Chris VanLandingham (Christi), Christal Gregory (Neil), Brian Rone (Buffy), Zack Rone (Shaunna), and Josh Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Sophie VanLandingham, Blaine VanLandingham, Nash VanLandingham, Ethan VanLandingham, Taylor Gregory, Laney Gregory, Allye Kate Gregory, Cyrus Rone, Landon Rone, Sidney Rone, Rowdy Rone, Braxton Rone, Brailyn Rone, John Caden Rone, Paisley Rone, and Carly Mitchell; great-great-grandchild, Ivan Rone; nephew, Tommy Holder of Skene; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation.

