Charles Franklin Commander, 77, of Shaw passed away Friday, June 23, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center Long-Term Care Unit.

The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home. A graveside service followed beginning at 3:15 p.m. on June 25, 2017, at Delta Heights Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cleveland with Rev. Bobby Williamson officiating.

The battle is over, his mind is at peace.

Mr. Commander was born October 1, 1939, in Washington County, to the late William Henry Commander and Alma Bailey Commander. On July 27, 1963, he married Jeanette Fly in Shaw. Mr. Commander was engaged in farming for many years and was a member of Shaw Baptist Church. An avid fisherman and hunter; he loved animals and being outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, William Commander, Jr. and Joe D. Commander; and sisters, Sue Bell Holder and Francis Adele Tabb.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette Fly Commander of Shaw; daughter, Melanie Commander Saffold, her husband Allen Saffold of Olive Branch; two grandchildren he loved dearly, Allen Bailey Saffold and Charles Wilson Saffold of Olive Branch; sister, Joann Miller (Lamar) of Duck Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

