Charles Eugene Smith, 76, of Duncan passed away on June 26, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Shelby Cemetery with his son, Rev. Charles E. Smith Jr. officiating.

Charles was born on April 13, 1941, to Daniel Clifton Smith and Leila Hargett Smith in Shelby. He graduated from Shelby High School then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Delta State University. After graduating from college, Charles taught at Shelby High School, as well as at Bayou Academy. He purchased Wylie Insurance Agency in Duncan and operated it for nearly thirty years. He gave oversight to the purchase and renovation of the old Duncan High School and opened the Oak Grove Retirement Home in 1975, where he served as the administrator until his retirement.

He was also very involved in the life of the town of Duncan and in north Bolivar County. He helped establish the volunteer fire department in the late sixties, which became the first unit of the Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department network. He served several terms as a town alderman, before eventually being elected the mayor of Duncan. He also served as a board member for the Bank of Shelby, later known as the Sunburst Bank. Charles had many hobbies, including his interest in antique cars, listening to classic country music, telling old stories, researching history, and spending time with his beloved, youngest daughter, Autum.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Clifton Smith and Leila Hargett Smith; and sisters, Mary Rubisoff and Joyce Maxey.

Mr. Smith is survived by his son Charles E. Smith Jr. (Tammy) of Sturgis; daughters, Lynda Miller (John) of Duncan and Autum Smith of Shelby; sister, Laura Berry of Jackson; grandchildren, Taylor Miller (Leanna), Willis Miller, Meri Ansley Sage (Liston), Apryl Smith, and Laurie Smith; great-grandchildren Eli and Micah Smith, and Kate Sage; and nephews, Jeff Harris of Alligator and Shap Harris, of Jackson.

Charles was a member of Duncan Baptist Church.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shelby Cemetery Fund, or a charity of your choice.

