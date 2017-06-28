Sadie M. Hubbard, 76, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Rosedale died Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Killeen, TX.

Funeral service was held Friday, June 23, 2017, at First Baptist Congregational Church in Chicago, IL.

Burial will be Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Sharewell Cemetery in Symonds.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son Jessie Hubbard of Killeen, TX; daughters Debra Polk and Kenya Jackson, both of Chicago, IL, Sesame Fipps of Phoenix, AZ; brother James Murry of Toledo, OH; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.