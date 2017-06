Geneva Williams, 57, of Rosedale died on June 26, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Beulah Community Church with Pastor Leander Williams officiating. Burial will be in Bold Pilgrim Cemetery in Beulah.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.