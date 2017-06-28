Hazel Booker, 70, of Tutwiler died June 20, 2017, in Vance.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Faith Temple Church in Tutwiler with Rev. Kelly Westbrook officiating. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery in Webb under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include son Albert Brown of Vance; sisters Betty Collins of Tutwiler and Rosie Washington of Webb; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.