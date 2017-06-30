William Hester Petty, 73, of Cleveland passed away on June 29, 2017, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Hester was born on January 2, 1944, to Abb Hester Petty and Modena Guest Petty in Webb. On August 30, 1968, he married his beloved wife Betty J. Knight in Cleveland. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, and then worked as a surveyor in Civil Engineering for over 50 years. Hester was an avid dominos player and was quite the pool shark. He enjoyed playing softball and traveling; but more than anything he loved his family with his whole heart and any chance he was given, he wanted to spend time with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Abb Hester Petty and Modena Guest Petty.

Mr. Petty is survived by his wife Betty Petty of Cleveland; brother Curtis Petty (Nancy) of Brandon; sister, Joan Pannel (Buddy) of Ruleville; children, Michael Farr (Suzette) of Indianola, Michelle Farr McIntyre of Southaven and Tena Petty Smith (Lance) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Morgan McIntyre of Michigan, Aaron McIntyre of Southaven, Madison Farr of Indianola, Sydney Farr of Boyle, Garrett Smith of Nashville, TN, Mason Smith of Nashville, TN, and Lindsey Peyton of Indianola; great-grandchildren, Michael Tucker Peyton and Nolan Ross Peyton; and his beloved Prince “Snoops” also known as Papa’s boy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

