Ann June Dehne Clifton, 75, of Shaw

Ann June Dehne Clifton was born November 20, 1941, to Rev. C.W. and Lillian Dehne in Sublette, IL, and reared in Iowa. On January 28, 1965, she married her beloved husband, Homer Dalton Clifton in Benoit. After attending Westmar College, Touro Infirmary School of Nursing, and Tulane University, she graduated from Delta State University receiving a bachelor of science and a master of education degree. While at Westmar College she edited the college newspaper.

Part of her post-graduate work included a National Science Foundation research grant in sociology and being named a Taft Fellow at the University of Mississippi. Through the University of Southern Mississippi she became a National Geographic Certified Teacher Consultant. For several years she served as a teacher trainer for the Mississippi Department of Education and adjunct professor for Mississippi State University.

Mrs. Clifton was employed at as a teacher at St. Joseph School, Greenville; Benoit Union School, Benoit; Washington School, Greenville; Riverside High School, Avon; and Benoit School District in Benoit. Her last years of teaching were at Washington School, Greenville.

Publications during her professional career include “A Demographic Survey of Bolivar County in 1860,” a “Study Skills Workbook for Junior High,” and a computer handbook, titled “Compute-Ability.”

Mrs. Clifton served as a Boy Scout merit badge consultant for Troop 1 in Benoit, Troop 50 in Greenville, and Merit Badge College. She sponsored Washington Caucus, Young Republicans, Young Democrats, Model Security Council teams at Mississippi State University and Model Legislators at the State YMCA sessions. For several years she co-chaired the National Geographic teacher training workshops at Mississippi State University.

The DAR named her History Teacher of the Year, and the Benoit School District named her Teacher of the Year. While teaching Career Discovery she served on several curriculum revision committees a presented at the state vocational conference at MSU. She served on the Coahoma Community College Tech Prep Advisory Board and served as a Site Evaluator and Mentor in the Tech Prep program.

A member of Benoit United Methodist Church, she served as choir director, wrote numerous cantatas, and served as assistant pianist and organist.

She is survived by her son, James W. Clifton; and two sisters, Fonda D. Paterson of Aspen, CO, and Carol D. Casey of Iowa City, Iowa.

Memorials may be sent to Benoit Union Church Memorial Fund or Washington School Memorial Fund.

