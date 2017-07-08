Virgie Cook Cobb, 90, of Indianola passed away peacefully Monday, July 3, 2017 at her daughter's home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Cobb was born August 29, 1926, in Vicksburg and was the daughter of Louis and Nettie Mae Cook. She was a factory worker at Modern Line Products until her retirement in 1989 and later worked for the Antique Mall until 2012. Mrs. Cobb enjoyed fishing with her sons, shopping trips to Memphis, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John Norman Cobb, Sr.; daughter Mary Ann Poor; great -randdaughter Brittany Deming; brother James Cook; and two sisters Fannie Cobb and Lucille Cook. Mrs. Cobb is survived by five sons John N. Cobb Jr. and his wife Diane of Cleveland, Louis J. Cobb and his wife Christine of Loveland, Colorado, David A. Cobb and his wife Joyce of Berthoud, Colorado, Elton D. “Buddy” Cobb and his wife Teresa of Beulah, and Robert D. “Dooley” Cobb and his wife Jan of Sun City, Arizona; three daughters Nettie M. “Sis” Hollingsworth and her husband Danny of Merigold, Brenda J. Roberts of Indianola; and Melissa D. Holecek and her husband Joey of Cleveland; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. The family received friends Thursday, July 6, 2017, from noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in Indianola Memorial Gardens. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Frances Cruse, RN, with Continue Care Hospice for taking such excellent care of Mrs. Cobb. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net