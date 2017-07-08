Dorothy Marie Wesley, 82, of Columbus passed away Tuesday July 4, 2017, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Visitation was held Friday, July 7, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. Funeral Services followed at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville. Rev. Dennis McKay will officiate services. Dorothy was born on March 16, 1935 to Otis and Lillie (Ray) Wesley in Ruleville. She was a member of Derma Baptist Church in Derma. Dorothy was a clerk for the United States Postal Service until she retired after 30 years of service. Dorothy loved line dancing and did so until she was 81-years-old. She was a precious lady and a wonderful mom, who will be missed by all who knew her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Leon Otis Wesley Sr. and Lillie Mae Ray, as well as her brother Leon Otis Wesley Jr. Dorothy is survived by son Turner Wesley (Margie Peacock) Beckum of Columbus; son Jon Lawrence Ray of Leland; daughter Melissa Hopkins Walker of Columbus; brother Ronald Boyd (Francis) Wesley of Teoc; granddaughter Scottie Rhea (Boomer) Brown; great-grandson Benton James Brown; great-granddaughter Callon Rhea Brown. Pallbearers were Mark Hopkins, Chad Hopkins, Scott Hemphill, Boomer Brown, Jon Lawrence Ray and Randy Luker. Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.