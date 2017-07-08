Veltha Lee Peterson, 61, of Winstonville died July 1, 2017 at St. Francis in Memphis, TN. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Pilgrim Rest in Winstonville with Rev. JD Butler officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Chapel in Winstonville. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby. Survivors include mother Irene West; son Jermaine Peterson of Memphis, TN; daughters Dedra Peterson of Shelby and Marilyn Peterson of Mound Bayou; brothers Willie James, Greg, Kenny, Daryl, Marvin, Cleveland, Cardell, Donnell and Robert Peterson Jr., all of Chicago, Marshall West of Mound Bayou, Kenard West of Mobile, AL, Terry Turner of Shelby, Eddie West of Waterloo, IA, and Willie Scott of Dallas; sisters, Rolene Johns of Winstonville, Carrie Harrell of Clarksdale, Erma Tyker of Jacksonville, NC, Thelma Davis of Drew, and Denise Peterson of Chicago, IL; and 12 grandchildren.