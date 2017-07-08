Johnnie Lee Gilford, 55, of Jacksonville, FL, died on June 24, 2017, at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Riverside United Baptist Church in Rosedale with Rev. Timothy Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and one hour prior to the service at the church. Survivors include mother Idella Gilford of Gunnison; sons Brandon Gilford of Texas, and Lecarmon Bovane of Jacksonville, FL; daughters, Crystal Nixon and Shara Brown of Jacksonville, FL; brothers William Brown of Gunnison, Ab Gilford of St. Louis, Terry Gilford of Indianola and Charles Gilford of Los Angeles; sisters, Jessie Allen and Robin Gilford of Rosedale; and 6 grandchildren.