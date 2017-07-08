Kendrick Deon Lucas, 46, of Cleveland died on June 28, 2017, at Baptist Memorial of Oxford in Oxford. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Terrance Rash officiating. Burial will be in Delta Heights in Cleveland. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Survivors include mother Shirley Williams of Cleveland; father Taylor Williams of Cleveland; grandmother Mildred Lucas of Cleveland; sons Jae’Ron Booth of Cleveland and Nehemiah Craig of Texas; daughters Ashley Dorris of Chicago, Kedricka Lucas and Kyra Jennings of Moorhead; K’Niya Lucas of Memphis, TN; brother Taylor Williams Jr. of Memphis, TN; sisters Kiwanda Lucas of Memphis, TN, and Amie Williams of Cleveland; and 2 grandchildren.