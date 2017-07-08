Marlon Hayward Mosley, 92, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at Gilmore Merit Memorial Hospital. Born on February 5, 1925, in Sledge, he is a son of the late Lee Lyons and James Herbert Mosley. Haley attended Merigold School. After leaving, he joined the United States Army and served in WWII. He met the love of his life, Frances, and they married on October 12, 1946. Together they were blessed with two beautiful children. During his career, Haley worked for Lowry Tims Gas Company for 37 years. He worked as a salesman as well as a gas truck driver. He was a devout Southern Baptist and served as a Deacon for Providence Baptist in Cleveland for 44 years. He also served as a music director for 40 years. Haley was a member at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory prior to his death. Haley’s faith in Jesus Christ guided his life on a daily basis. Along with spending time with his family, singing in church and quartets brought him laughter and happiness. His closest friends were members of his church family and he liked to sing and have fellowship with them. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether in his garden, hunting, or fishing. Haley also loved watching Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints football, as well as the Atlanta Braves games. The most important structures in Haley’s life were his family and his love for God. His desire was to share the love of Jesus in his relationships and with his community. He will leave a lasting legacy of faith and love for his loved ones. Survivors include his wife, Frances, Amory; daughter Pamela Mosley Farmer, Augusta, GA; son Louis Marlon Mosley (Janet), Amory; grandchildren Melissa Patoprsty, Brian Mosley, Carla Umphlett, Robby Farmer, Kyle Flynn, Chris Gosa, Brian Gosa; sister Pearl Mosley Hutchison, Mobile; brothers Earl Mosley, Cleveland, and Rayburn Mosley, Cleveland; great-grandchildren Braden Umphlett, Ainsley Umphlett, Jace Umphlett, Chloe Mosley, Baily Flynn, Rhett Flynn, Payton Gosa; and host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Leatrice Mosley, Lavelle Robinson, Lorene Steadman, Doris Andrews, and brothers, Cliff Mosley, JD Mosley, and Robert Mosley. His funeral service was at 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will be in Turon Community, Smithville. Pallbearers were Kyle Flynn, Johnny Robinson, Jimmy Hutchison, Randy Hutchison, Brad Feaster, Jeff Andrews, Dennis Box, and Carlos Walls. Visitation was from 1-2:30 p.m. at Meadowood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meadowood Baptist Church Builder’s Fund, 1512 Hatley Rd, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.