Mrs. Julia Belle Hawkins, 95, of Cleveland passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017, at her home.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at New Cleveland Cemetery with Bro. Kenny Wiley Sr. and Bro. Richard Muns officiating.

Mrs. Hawkins was born in Magnolia on March 2, 1922, to John Van and Mattie Wingo Van. She married Rabon Hawkins on January 3, 1942, in San Angelo, TX, and they had four children together. Her entire life was dedicated to loving and caring for her family. Mrs. Hawkins was a dedicated mother, and wife who worked as a bookkeeper for her husband for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing and gardening. She was a member of Cleveland Garden Club as well as the VFW Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Van and Mattie Wingo Van; husband, Rabon Hawkins; and daughter, Dixie Petrie.

Mrs. Hawkins is survived by her sons, Michael Hawkins of Cleveland, Kenneth Hawkins (Susan) of Cleveland, and Jack Hawkins (Nancy) of Rosedale; grandchildren, John David Hawkins, Mary Elizabeth Smith (Brad), Margaret Ellen Holifield (Lee), Kenneth Andrew Hawkins (India), Jamie Barnett (Cecil), Stella Hawkins (Chris), Katie Haik (Richard), Ray Hawkins, Jennifer Dorris (Curt), Julie Wiley (Kenneth), and Brian Petrie (Jennifer); numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ada Niles of Media PA, and Mattie Lee Rushing of Jackson.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net