Mr. Jerry Preston Ross, 72, of Cleveland passed away July 7, 2017, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital, in Greenville.

Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services immediately followed at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Burd officiating. Interment was in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Jerry was born in Memphis, TN, on August 29, 1944, to Adolph Ross and Bessie Edelson Ross. After graduating from Shaw High School, he attended Delta State University and majored in Business. On July 6, 1969, he married Linda Holland in Cleveland, MS. He proudly served our country in the National Guard, and he owned J&L LTD, a men’s clothing store, from 1970 to 1983, then moved on to direct sales for many years.

Jerry loved to cook, collect recipe books, indulge in New Orleans cuisine, and serve amazing dishes to his family and friends. He greatly enjoyed watching football, and he was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and the Florida Gators. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his Cocker Spaniel, Brandi, who he loved very much.

He is preceded in death by his father, Adolph Ross; mother, Bessie Edelson Ross; father-in-law, John Holland; and mother-in-law, Eunice Holland.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Holland Ross of Cleveland; brother, Ralph Ross (Stella) of Smyrna, GA; sister-in-law, Cindy Holland Jenkins (Matt) of Lawton, OK; nieces, Victoria Jenkins Cole (John) of Memphis, TN and Danielle Ross Troughton (Phillip) of Marietta, GA: and nephew, Michael Ross of Smyrna, GA.

Pallbearers will be John Cole, Doug Feduccia, Matt Jenkins, Davlon Miller, and Eric Tatum. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Feduccia and Dan Whittington.

