William Wayne Nichols, 81, went home to the loving arms of his Savior on July 7, 2017.

Wayne was a loving husband of 54 years, devoted father, and selfless friend during his time here on earth. Wayne had farmed in and around Itta Bena for the past 43 years. But most of all, Wayne was an outgoing Christian who lived his life to allow others to see the God whom he loved. Even above all the garden vegetables he gave away, cotton crops that he harvested, or friends that he helped, his proudest accomplishment was to be able to brag that he had helped raise 2 Baptist Preachers, 2 Baptist deacons, and all 14 of his grandchildren were saved and going to heaven.

Wayne was drafted into the US Army on August 29, 1958. He obtained the rank of SP5 and was a Senior Radar Operator at a Nike Azax Missile Battery in Shelton, CT.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Lizzie Jane Nichols, his sister Evelyn Byrom, and his eldest son William Anthony Nichols.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Cantrell Nichols, daughter-in-law LeAnn Nichols of Houston, TX, sons Randall Dewey Nichols (Kim) of Fayetteville, TN, Marlon Wayne Nichols (Ashley) of Rolling Fork, and Steven David Nichols (Hayley) of Cadiz, KY. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Wayne’s arrangements are being handled by Cleveland Funeral Home where friends were received Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. all at the funeral home. The service was officiated by his sons, Rev. Randy Nichols and Rev. Steven Nichols.

Pallbearers were David Grossman, Tim Horn, David Hodges Jr., Brandon Nichols, Fletcher Nichols, Logan Nichols, Hunter Nichols, Martin Nichols, Trapper Nichols, Nathan Nichols, and Avery Nichols.

Honorary pallbearers were Coleman Thomas, David Hodges Sr., Duke Kimbrough, Sid Woodard, and Harry Adams.

Memorials can be sent to Morgan City Baptist Church, P.O. Box 256, Morgan City, MS 38946.

