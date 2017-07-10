Barbara Jane Coleman Latham, 65, of Cleveland passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Barbara was born on December 3, 1951, to William Lee Coleman and Eula Irene Newman Coleman in Calhoun County in Mississippi. She was an award-winning hairstylist and on October 17, 1975, she married Michael Wayne Latham in Grenada. Barbara graduated from the Anderson Center in Palestine, TX with a LPN in 1982. She was a den mother for cub scouts, a leader for girl scouts, and during her time in Palestine, TX, she started and served as a leader for a medical explorer scout group. She enjoyed activities such as reading, fishing, drawing, painting, crafts, pottery, and cooking. Barbara worked at Delta State University in Cleveland for 19 years as the Circulation Librarian. Many students called her “Mama Latham” because she loved to talk to everyone that came in and never met a stranger. Barbara was also named one of Phi Mu Alpha’s sweethearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Lee Coleman and Eula Irene Newman Coleman.

Mrs. Latham is survived by her beloved husband, Mike Latham of Cleveland; children, Geoffrey Latham (Leigh) of Cleveland and Melody Latham (Jeremy Cohn) of Chicago, IL; siblings, Billy Coleman (Brenda) of Coles Point, Debra Oates of Grenada and Laquita Sifuentes (Matthew) of Grenada; and a host of nieces and nephews.

