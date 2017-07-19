Percy Ray Chandler Sr., 91, passed away at his home on July 8, 2017, surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Issac H. Chandler and Jewel Sweatt Chandler of Ruleville; and great-grandchild Jack Flynn.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Emmagene Hyer Chandler; children Percy Ray Chandler Jr. and Paula Robison Davis; grandchildren Ryan Christopher Robison (Evie), Susan Robison Englerth (Trent), Katherine Adele Davis, John Robert Bugay (Sarah); and great-grandchildren Avery and Abby Englerth, Evan, Adam Robison, and Layla and Sadie Bugay; sisters Maudine Andrews, Joanne Story, Evelyn Ray, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mr. Chandler graduated from Delta State University in 1950 and from the University of Mississippi in August 1961 with a master’s degree in business administration. He joined the faculty of Louisiana State University, Alexandria, in 1961. He retired as professor and head of the division of business administration in June 1994 and was later named Professor Emeritus. As professor and division head, he served on numerous campus committees. He was an active member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church serving as a deacon for years and working with the children’s choir program. In addition to teaching at LSU, he was a Certified Public Accountant.

The family wishes to express special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Carole Holton, Faith Foundation Hospice and Sitters.

Graveside services will be held at Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or charity of your choice.