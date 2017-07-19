Gloria Bean McKnight, 66, of Shelby died Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Morning Star M.B. Church in Shelby.

Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery in Shelby under the direction of Byas Funeral Home of Shelby.

Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2017, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include sons Michael Grims of Little Rock, Frederick Grims of Shelby, Huntington Grims of Springfield, Ill.; daughters Evangeline Grims, Casanbra Cianquinto, and Alesia Grims all of Shelby; brother Billy Grims of Memphis; sisters Lillie Mae Dale and Mary Blake both of Shelby; 16 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.