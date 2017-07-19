Mrs. Thelma Lavelle Haire, 71, of Cleveland passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at Cleveland Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will follow, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Clarence Edwards officiating.

Interment will be at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS.

Mrs. Haire was born on August 29, 1945, to Robert Marion Aderholt and Mary Jane Sterling Aderholt.

On February 23, 1969, she married John Book Haire in Cleveland, MS, and dedicated her life to caring for her husband and children whom she loved dearly.

Mrs. Haire enjoyed making cast mold statues, painting, and growing flowers.

Her favorite pastimes were going out to eat, joy riding the back roads and looking at the scenery, and getting her hair done as often as possible. She had a strong love for music, and would often listen to her favorite song, “Before the Last Teardrop Falls”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Book Haire; step-daughter, Anita Shurden; parents, Robert Marion Aderholt and Mary Jane Franklin; brothers, Audi Aderholt and Colby Aderholt; brother-in-law, Ed Gilbert; and sisters, Dovie Lawson, Mary Evelyn Prestidge, Christine Smith, and Gracie Hughes.

Mrs. Haire is survived by her daughters, Ginger Gail Haire of Cleveland and Beth Horn of Hattiesburg; sons, John William Haire (Belinda) of Cleveland and Billy Ray Jones of New Albany; step-sons Charles William Haire of Leland and John Wayne Haire (Cindy) of Nebraska; step-daughter, Kay Vance (Tim) of Forest; sister, Marion Allen (Mike) of Forest; sister-in-laws, Louise Gilbert of Simon and Ruby Aderholt of Clarksdale; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

Pallbearers will be David Gilbert, John Gilbert, Ethan Davis, Jonathan Kitchens, Townsend Staples, and Matt Brooks. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.

