Johnny L. Turner, 70, of Shaw died Monday, July 3, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home Chapel with Evangelist Deloris Phillips officiating.

Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors include brothers Booker T. Tuner, George Turner, and Cornelius Turner all of Los Angeles, Wilson Turner and Charles Turner both of Shaw; sisters Ollie Jones and Rose Robinson both of Los Angeles.

