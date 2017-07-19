Ida R. Green, 87, of Cleveland, MS, passed away Friday, July 14, 2017, at Providence Assisted Living in Cleveland.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Burd officiating.

Interment will be held in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Ida was born on October 5, 1929, to Alvin Franklin Richardson and Elizabeth Everett Richardson in Morgan City, MS. On April 6, 1951, she married James Calvin Green in Greenwood.

Ida worked at Baxter for thirty years before retiring to spend more time doing things she loved.

She enjoyed seeing new places by traveling in her spare time, reading when she was able, and fellowship with friends and family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Calvin Green; her parents, Alvin Franklin Richardson and Elizabeth Everett Richardson; brothers, Bob Richardson and Allen Richardson; and sister, Pauline Kelly.

Mrs. Green is survived by her children, Sandra Green Walker (Billy) of Schlater, MS, James Calvin Green, Jr. of Gramercy, LA, Fred Allen Green (Julie) of Madisonville, LA, and David Lamar Green of Mandeville, LA; sisters, Katherine Brown of Sidon, MS, Murl Wier of Greenwood, MS, and Sara Moss of Bruce, MS; brothers, Marvin Richardson and Pat Richardson of Sidon, MS; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

