Mr. John L. Webb, age 87, passed away July 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. followed by the service at 3p.m. at National Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mr. Webb was a retired employee of Cotton and Edwards Electric, as well as Clarksdale Appliance Service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Clarksdale VFW.

Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Joyce Webb, of Cleveland, Mississippi. He is also survived by sisters Linda Farley of Gary, Indiana, and Opaline Gordon of Texas, as well as brothers Jimmy Webb of Cleveland, Mississippi, and Kookie (Ada) Webb of Cleveland, Mississippi. Mr. Webb is survived by three grandchildren, Amanda Webb of Cordova, Tennessee, J.T. Webb of Cleveland, Mississippi, and Evelyn Webb of Cordova, Tennessee, as well as two great-grandchildren. Mr. Webb is preceded in death by sons Travis Webb and Tracy Webb, as well as grandson Hunter Webb. He is also preceded in death by parents Cleveland and Pauline Webb and three brothers, Nick Webb, Jerry Webb, and Billy Webb.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Clarksdale VFW American Legion 4640 US-61 700 Spruce St. Clarksdale, MS 38614