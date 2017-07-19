Mr. Freddie Steadman Jr., age 65, passed away at his residence in Clarksdale. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Steadman was a retired painter and had worked previously at Metso in Clarksdale.

He is survived by his daughter, LuAnn Lester and her husband J.F. of Mansfield, WA., one precious grand daughter Lola Lester of Mansfield, WA., one sister Vicky Dean and her husband Larry of Sparta, TN., one aunt Ann Milam of Ruleville, and five nieces.

Mr. Steadman was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Steadman, his parents Fred & Meade Juawice Steadman.