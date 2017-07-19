Travis Earl Leevell Williams, 42, of Ruleville died Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Clarksdale.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at New Jerusalem M.B. Church in Ruleville with Elder Zedric Clayton officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Galilee Church Cemetery in Ruleville under the direction of Century Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Friday July 14, 2017 at Century Funeral Home and from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Real Faith Christian Church in Clarksdale.