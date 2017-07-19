Beatrice “Gee Baby” Miller, 70, of Ruleville died Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Crystal Health and Rehab in Greenwood.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Trinity State Temple in Moorhead with Bishop Willie Knighten officiating.

Burial will be at Pleasant Grove- 3.5 miles west of Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include son, J. T. Hayes Miller of Illinois; daughters, Jacqueline Hoskins and Flora Hughes both of Ruleville, Rosie Miller and Bobbie J. Smith both of Cleveland, and Bonnie Miller of Illinois; brothers, Robert and Leonard Black of Ruleville, and Eddie Black of Illinois; sisters, Viola Hodges and Jessie Phillip both of Illinois; 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.