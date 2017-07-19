Beatrice “Gee Baby” Miller, 70, of Ruleville
Beatrice “Gee Baby” Miller, 70, of Ruleville died Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Crystal Health and Rehab in Greenwood.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Trinity State Temple in Moorhead with Bishop Willie Knighten officiating.
Burial will be at Pleasant Grove- 3.5 miles west of Ruleville.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.
Survivors include son, J. T. Hayes Miller of Illinois; daughters, Jacqueline Hoskins and Flora Hughes both of Ruleville, Rosie Miller and Bobbie J. Smith both of Cleveland, and Bonnie Miller of Illinois; brothers, Robert and Leonard Black of Ruleville, and Eddie Black of Illinois; sisters, Viola Hodges and Jessie Phillip both of Illinois; 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.