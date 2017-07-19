Ed. Smith Jr., 74, of Shelby died Monday, July 3, 2017 at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at St. Andrews M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. Jerry Johnson officiating.

Burial will be at Greater St. James Cemetery in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include wife, Dorothy Boone of Shelby; sons, Calvin Thomas of Merigold, Lawrence Thomas of Fort Worth, Texas, Johnny Smith of Eads, Tenn., John Smith of Springfield, Ill., Jimmy Smith of Las Vegas, Danny and Joseph Womack both of Greenville, Charles Allen of Drew, Thomas Allen of St. Louis, and Ed Smith of Shelby; daughters, Bobbie Hickman of Springfield, Ill., Linda Smith of Shelby, and Sir Trena Savage of Walls; brother, Lonnie Smith of Miami; sister, Ella Davis of Winstonville; 50 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.