Josie B. Washington, 61, of Cleveland, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at UMMC in Jackson.

She was born on April 2, 1956.

Graveside service will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dr. C.W. Ray officiating.

Brinson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include sons Jodie Bufkin and Gerald Washington; daughters Latoya Warren-Williams, Lynette Warren, and Mykaiela Washington-Cesay; 20 brothers and sisters; 8 grandchildren, and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.