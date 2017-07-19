James Lee Wilson, 53, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Denver, CO.

Services will be Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Minister Carl Hardy officiating.

Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home of Cleveland.

Family viewing will be Friday, July 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. and visitation will be Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.

Suvivors include Delores and Desi Jackson, of Denver, Juanita Barnett and J.B. Barnett of Cleveland, Robert Earl Wilson of Cleveland, Roosevelt Wilson and Toni Wilson both of Denver; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.