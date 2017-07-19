Sara Lee Newton, 86, died July 13, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Spangle Banner M.B. Church with Pastor Larry Young officiating. Burial will be in El Bethel Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland and from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Mrs. Newton is survived by her children Deloris Felix Johnson of Pace, Alanda Williams of Fort Worth, TX, Hazel Felix and James Lee Felix, both of South Bend, IN, Autry Murphy of California, J.T. Murphy and Brenda Newton, both of Philadelphia, PA, and Casterial Newton of Hattiesburg; 31 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends.