Nancy Louise Cameron, 87, died July 12, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center of Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Phillip Chapel M.B. Church with Pastor Marvin Strotter officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Phillip Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons Hilry Cameron Sr. of Anaheim, CA, Larry Cameron of Eureka, CA; daughters Juanita Williams and Polly Ann Cameron, both of Cleveland, and Viola Denise Cameron of Toledo, OH; brothers Mack Golden of Alabama, Leroy Golden of Chicago; sisters Martha Robinson and Evalina Sullivan of New York and Lilly Golden of Chicago.