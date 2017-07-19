Leonard Bolden, 61, of Mound Bayou died July 11, 2017, at Regional One Health in Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at Bethel AME in Mound Bayou with Rev. Horace McKay officiating. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at noon Friday at the church.

Survivors include her mother Saddie Briggs Bolden of Mound Bayou; son Leonard Graham of St. Louis, MO; daughters Sabrina Tate and Sharonda Bolden, both of Mound Bayou; brothers Howard Bolden of Detroit, MI, Lonnie Bolden of Southfield, MI, and Clarence Bolden of Mound Bayou; sisters Joyce Bauch of Memphis, TN, and Dynetha Thornton of Greenwood; and five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.