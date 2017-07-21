Maggie Burns, 50, of Mound Bayou died on Monday, July 17, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Pilgrim Rest in Shelby with Rev. Samuel Toliver officiating. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include husband, Robert Burns of Mound Bayou; son Robert Johnson of Horn Lake; daughters Shunterria and Robin Johnson, both of Mound Bayou; brother Alvin Johnson of Alligator; and sister Elizabeth Hurssey of Belzoni.