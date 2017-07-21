Elmer Stokes, 59, of Mound Bayou died on Friday, July 14, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland. Burial will be at Pleasant Green in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include mother, Ozie Stokes; brothers, Willie, Everette, and Frank Stokes, all of Memphis, TN, and Henry, Lewis, and Leon Stokes, all of Mound Bayou; sisters, Florence Woods and Sally Stokes, both of Mound Bayou, Annie Lee Burton of Greenville, Brenda Stokes of Cleveland, and Ceola Stokes of Renova.