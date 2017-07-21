Maggie Cheeks, 92, of Shelby died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Shelby Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with Pastor Sandra Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.

Survivors include son, Marvin Cheeks of San Miguel, CA; daughter, Verna M. Gordon of Syracuse, NY; brother Dennis Cheeks of Greenwood; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.