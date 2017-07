Vernell Womack, 56, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Cleveland, died Friday, June 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland with Minister Joyce Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Family hour will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Survivors includes daughters Kenya Williams of Lake Forest, CA, and Courtney Williams-Taylor of Atlanta, GA; two grandsons; sisters Barbara Jackson of Memphis, TN, and Anita McGhee of Miami, FL; and brothers Floyd Womack Sr. of Delaware, Jackie Womack of Ruleville and Larry Jackson of Memphis, TN.