Lee Dorothy James, 81, of Mound Bayou died Monday, July 17, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Jerusalem M.B. Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Glen Lyles officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include daughters Myrtle James of Cleveland, Tara James of Mound Bayou, Miriam Brown of Merigold, Trebia Daniels of Renova and Lucretia Bradley of North Richland Hills, TX; son Lendell James of Bartlett, TN; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.