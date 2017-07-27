Virginia Ruth Shields Walton, 78, of Grenada, formerly Benoit, departed earth for her heavenly home on July 25, 2017, at Providence Living Center, Grenada.

Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home, Cleveland. Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be at the Union Cemetery in Tillatoba.

Mrs. Walton was born November 3, 1938, to Winfred Reid Shields and Anna Beatrice Shields. She was a member of Benoit Union Church where she had actively taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Mrs. Walton was a retired school teacher that was intrigued by science and technology. She taught school in the public school systems of Benoit, Grenada, and Greenville.

Mrs. Walton was the wife of the late Reverend Bobby Franklin Walton for forty-four years.

She is survived by their three sons, Al Walton of Grenada, Andrew Walton of Germantown, TN, and Terry Walton (Anita) of Winona; seven grandchildren, Katie Beth, Kaleigh, Tyler, Michael, Anna Beth, Noah, and TJ Walton; two brothers, Harold Shields of Texas and Howard Shields of Mississippi; three sisters, Louise Russell, Imogene Pennison, and Betty Perrotta, all of Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Bobby Walton Scholarship Fund at the Benoit Union Church in Benoit, Mississippi.

