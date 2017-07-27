Mariya Johnson, 33, of Cape Cod, MA, formerly of Rosedale, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary Chapel in Cleveland with Dr. Kishki Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Memorial Gardens in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors include children Kayla Johnson of Jackson, Aubrey Johnson, Mariya Johnson II and Nivaya Jean, all of Hyannis, MA; mother Vera Johnson of Rosedale; brothers Donya Johnson of Hyannis, MA, and Anthony Haynes of Rosedale; sister Latunya Franklin of Shelby; grandmother Elizabeth Johnson or Rosedale; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.