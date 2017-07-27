M.C. Williams, 73, of Shaw died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Mississippi Care and Rehabilitation in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church in Shaw with Rev. Louis Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Ray Memorial Gardens in Shaw.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary followed by family hour from 2-6 p.m. and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include daughter Sharon Williams of Chicago, IL; sons Darrien Robinson of Longview, TX, Bruce Williams of Netherlands, Mark Williams of Chicago, IL, Kevin Williams of Indianapolis, IN, and Michael Williams of Olive Branch; sisters Margaret Bass of Northlake, IL, Patricia Ann Williams of Chicago, IL, Clora Carter, Gloria Thomas, Sarah Bailey and Gennell Davis, all of Shaw; brothers Kessaw Williams of Steele, MO, and Robert Williams of Chicago, IL; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.