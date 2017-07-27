Carrie R. White, 57, of Cleveland died Monday, July 17, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary Chapel in Cleveland with Elder Tyrone Foster and Rev. Johnny L. Ward Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at the funeral home and beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include children Cedric Russell, Vivian White, Candice White and William White; 7 grandchildren; and brothers and sisters Patricia A. Curry, Brenda Ann Johnson, Linda Ann Ervin, Odester Smith, Rosie L. Walker, Corine Lewis, Mary Diane White, Mary Ann White, Brenda Leigh White, Emma White, Martha Jean White and Danny White; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.