Webb Wilson Jr., 60, of Jackson, formerly of Winstonville, died July 19, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Mt. Mariah M.B. Church in Winstonville with Rev. Marvin Perkins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home of Shelby.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include mother Cora Wilson of Winstonville; daughter Abbie Brown of Chicago; bothers Johnny Wilson of Chicago and Willie Wilson of Winstonville; sisters Josephine Pipes of Winstonville and Shelly Wilson of Shelby; 4 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.