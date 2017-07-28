Thelma Faye Sanderson Searcy, 89, formerly of Shaw, died July 20, 2017, in Katy, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at Shaw Cemetery at a later date.

Mrs. Searcy was born April 12, 1928, in Shaw to Thelma Scroggins Sanderson and Henry Bernard Sanderson. She married Wesley Ray Searcy, her high school sweetheart, on August 18, 1948. They were married for over 49 years at the time of his death in 1998.

She was retired from Baxter in Cleveland, and was a member of Shaw United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Mrs. Searcy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son James Wesley Searcy.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra S. Biagioli of Richmond, Texas, and Julie S. Caldwell and her husband Chuck of Natchez; and one brother, Robert L. Sanderson of Vale, OR. Other survivors include her five grandchildren Craig Biagioli, Bryan Biagioli, Kyle Biagioli, Kristin Caldwell Cochran and Charles Caldwell lll, and their families including nine great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.